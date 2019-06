Storms continue to clear out in the southeast panhandle this morning. Skies will clear this morning turning mostly sunny. Temps are starting off in the 60′s and will warm into the 90′s. A few storms may develop this evening. Saturday will be another hot say with temps in the low 90′s. We can expect more sunshine tomorrow with a few evening storms in the east. Rain and storm chances continue into next week with temps in the 80′s.