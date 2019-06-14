FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong storms expected this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the strong possibility of severe storms in portions of our area, we are First Alert Aware both tonight as well as Saturday.
For Friday, we are watching two areas of possible severe storm development. The main area of interest is the northern and northeastern Panhandle. There is an enhanced threat of severe weather in this area. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m.
The other area of interest is across the southern Panhandle where many boundaries exist. If storms fire on these boundaries or the boundaries collide, then severe weather could be possible.
Moving on to Saturday, severe weather dynamics look far more impressive with large energy and moisture values. We will likely see a large complex of storms across the northern areas. Main threats are large hail and severe winds. Heavy rain, flooding and excessive lightning will also be great concerns as well.
