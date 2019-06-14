Fallen WWII vet’s remains to be escorted by Armstrong Co. deputies

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The remains of WWII veteran John W. Hayes will receive an escort to Memphis on June 17.
Hayes was killed on January 4, 1945 by a German tank in Belgium. He originally hailed from Estelline.
The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office and local fire crews will escort the veteran’s remains to Memphis to be buried on June 19.
The public is invited to pay their respects to the fallen veteran along US-287 through Claude. The escort will begin at Co. Road 1 near Washburn around 5:00 p.m.
