Deadline approaching for Amarillo Elks Lodge Mud Volleyball tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to sign up and participate in the Amarillo Elks Lodge Mud Volleyball tournament is coming up quick.
The last day to register for the Amarillo Elks Lodge Mud Volleyball tournament is Monday, June 17.
The cost is $125 per coed team and $150 after the Monday deadline.
Teams must have a minimum of six players and maximum of eight. During the games, two girls must be in the pit at all times and players must be at least 13 years of age.
Proceeds from the volleyball tournament will go towards the Texas Wildlife Center, Elks National Foundation, The Martian Arts & Athletic Center (MAAC) and Amarillo Elks Lodge.
The event will feature food, drinks, shirts and yard pong games at $5 per person.
To register, call (806) 626-2233 or email kim_0183@yahoo.com.
