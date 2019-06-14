Area students help make Borger beautiful

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - This week, nearly 100 Area 1 FFA students participated in an Xcel Energy community service project, painting five waste bins to be placed along South Main Street.
“We thought about giving them a theme, but we wanted them to be out on their own and be free thinkers. So that’s why we told them just to start out with shapes and see what happens. As you can see, they came out with some real cool, nifty ideas of how to paint these dumpsters,” said Community Relations and Economic Development Manager for Xcel Energy Jesse Shuffield.
The project is in partnership with the City of Borger’s Make Borger Beautiful Committee.
The bins are now in front of local businesses along a busy street in Borger.
“The city had five new dumpsters that they had not placed yet. So when we approached them about letting us paint them, they said what they would do is paint the ones that they had and then they would come along and find the ones that were rusted out or needed to be changed out anyway,” said Shuffield. “And so they moved those and put the painted dumpsters in front of the businesses so that they would be more apt to be seen as the people go into those businesses.”
“We have lots of cars that comes down this road and so it’s something nice to look at, it’s not just a plain dumpster,” said kennel tech at High Plains Animal Hospital Breanna Ratheal.
Those who work in the local businesses said they’re fully supportive of the Make Borger Beautiful effort.
“I really hope that the town accepts it and moves forward and we can make this whole town beautiful,” said CVA at High Plains Animal Hospital Heather Fessler.
“I think it’s great, it’s much needed for a very long time," said co-owner of Hipshots Tea & BBQ Lynee Phares. “I’m excited about it. We’re trying to work towards getting our stuff better and I see other people doing it and I feel the community kind of coming together, so it’s a great thing, I’m really excited about it.”
Shuffield is also the Make Borger Beautiful Committee chairman and wants to get the community involved in more projects like this.
“We’re going to have a meeting next week with a Make Borger Beautiful subcommittee," said Shuffield. “We’re going to discuss how we’re going to start painting other dumpsters. So once we get that going, then that’ll probably come into where we’re going try to paint some of the boards that are along the windows along Main Street as well. So we’re going to try to tie both those projects together.”
