Area students help make Borger beautiful

“The city had five new dumpsters that they had not placed yet. So when we approached them about letting us paint them, they said what they would do is paint the ones that they had and then they would come along and find the ones that were rusted out or needed to be changed out anyway,” said Shuffield. “And so they moved those and put the painted dumpsters in front of the businesses so that they would be more apt to be seen as the people go into those businesses.”