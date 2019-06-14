Amarillo VA to lay engraved bricks into patio in honor of fallen veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center honored fallen veterans on June 14 with the installing of engraved bricks into their patio.
The ceremony allowed family and friends of fallen soldiers to have their loved ones names added to a patio at the center in their memory.
The VA recently added a new annex to their Patio of Honor to accommodate even more memorials.
Those who purchase engraved bricks help fund The Lodge, a service of the Amarillo VA system that provides housing to veterans who travel to receive care from their center.
Each unit in The Lodge has a kitchen, washer and dryer.
