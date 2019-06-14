Amarillo Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years this month.
Crime Stoppers is a 501c3, committed to helping police in our area solve crimes.
The nonprofit covers Potter, Randall and Carson counties and beyond.
Over the past 40 years, the program has received over 23,000 tips, resulting in the recovery of more than $4.6 million worth of property.
“It’s a big accomplishment for the program,” said Amarillo Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator, Corporal Scott Welling. “I mean, the community, law enforcement, everyone in the area supports the program and helps keep it going strong.”
Corporal Welling said the program is run by volunteers and takes a community effort to get the job done.
“It’s a different aspect than law enforcement,” said Corporal Welling. “Crime Stoppers relies on three things: The community to give the information, the media to help put that information out and for law enforcement to follow up and investigate these tips."
Corporal Welling said anyone who wants to report a crime can do so through Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
“It’s not just an Amarillo Police Department thing," said Corporal Welling. "We cover and support any law enforcement agency. It doesn’t have to be in the three counties that we cover. So if you have information on a crime, and you want to remain anonymous, that way you have no fear of retaliation, you can call in or submit a tip online of through the app.”
He said the biggest thing that’s changed over the past four decades is the way they receive tips.
“Social media- that’s a big forum for us to use to get information out, as well as the software that we use to take tips, P3 Tips,” he said. “There’s an app now you can download. You can actually communicate back and forth with the tipster and it still keeps your identity anonymous.”
Amarillo Crime Stoppers has many initiatives to solve crime, including its Crime of the Week, Stolen Auto Day and Fugitive of the Week.
In honor of its 40 year milestone, Corporal Welling said they will offer increased rewards for information leading to arrests this month.
For information on how to download the mobile app or to submit a tip, visit the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website.
