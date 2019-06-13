TxDOT: Railroad work could delay traffic in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation has some planned work that could mean delays for some drivers in Armstrong County.
On June 14, workers will close FM-2373 at US-287 as a portion of railroad track is relaid by BNSF.
Traffic controls will be in place as workers perform the construction.
TxDOT asks that all drivers obey traffic controls and laws and that they watch for workers and equipment.
They also advised drivers to expect delays in the area.
