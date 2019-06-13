Students, parents invited to San Jacinto Area Cleanup Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Community is invited on June 15 to cleans blocks and lots around the neighborhood.
The San Jacinto Area Cleanup Day will encompass the areas between N Western Street, Georgia Street, Line Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard.
Organizers said volunteers with pickup trucks are needed to assist with the moving of mattresses and furniture from alleyways around the neighborhood.
Volunteers can meet at the Rehrer Center at San Jacinto Christian Academy at 9:00 a.m.
Other cleanup days will be held in the neighborhood on:
- July 13, 2019
- September 21, 2019
- May 2, 2020
- July 11, 2020
- September 19, 2020
- May 1 2021
