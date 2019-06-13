Sod Poodles move closer to first place in South division

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are now just a half game behind first place in the Texas League’s South division. After dropping their first game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals the Soddies battled back in front of their home crowd to take game two with a final score of 4-1.
Lake Bachar was incredible on the mound, pitching a seven inning shutout along with four strikeouts on the way to his second win of the season.
The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow night in game three against the Naturals as they try to take the top spot in the South division and end the series with a win.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.