Police double reward for arrest of man suspected in Kenee Allynn Griffing murder

APD Special Crimes searching for fugitive out of Randall County (Source: APD)
By Jacob Helker | June 13, 2019 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated June 13 at 8:57 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have doubled the reward for the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of 24-year-old Kenee Allynn Griffing.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are now offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Dillon Jones on a murder warrant in connection with the slaying.

Anyone with information can contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400, submit a tip at the Amarillo Police Department website or use the P3 mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

Police say all tips are anonymous.

