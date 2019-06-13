Police double reward for arrest of man suspected in Kenee Allynn Griffing murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have doubled the reward for the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of 24-year-old Kenee Allynn Griffing.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are now offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Dillon Jones on a murder warrant in connection with the slaying.
Anyone with information can contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400, submit a tip at the Amarillo Police Department website or use the P3 mobile app for Apple and Android devices.
Police say all tips are anonymous.
