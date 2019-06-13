Kwahadi Dancers to celebrate 75th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Kwahadi Dancers are celebrating their 75th anniversary throughout this summer beginning on June 15,
The dancers will perform at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian in Amarillo on June 15, 22 and 29, as well as on July 6, 13 and 20.
In addition, the dancers will hold a special performance on July 5 and 6 celebrating their official 75th anniversary.
The performance will include a catered dinner at 6:00 p.m. Admission for the anniversary performance is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children.
Reservations are recommended for the performance at 7:00 p.m. and required for the dinner.
Reservations can be made at (806) 335-3175.
Additionally, another special joint performance will be held on July 20 with the Sahawe Dancers from Uvalde, Texas.
The Sahawes will join the Kwahadi Dancers for their tour during the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, visiting locales including St. Louis, Nashville, Cincinnati and more.
