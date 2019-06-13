Josh Jung wins Bobby Bragan Slugger Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second time ever, a Red Raider Baseball player has been named the Bobby Bragan Slugger Award Winner.
On Wednesday, Texas Tech junior shortstop Josh Jung was named to the winner of the prestigious award.
The criteria to win the award is determined based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.
Jung claimed the award over fellow finalists Kody Hoese of Tulane, Nick Gonzales of New Mexico State and his teammate Cameron Warren.
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics, Jung had to this to say on winning the award.
"I am humbled and honored to be selected as the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award recipient for 2019," Jung said. "I am proud to be recognized as a student-athlete and would like to congratulate the other finalists, who were equally deserving. This award is special because it rewards not only the athlete but includes high academic standards and personal integrity."
Hunter Hargrove was the other Red Raider to win the award, and he won the inaugural award in 2017.
The award, named for former major leaguer and longtime Texas League executive Bobby Bragan, is given to the top baseball student-athlete in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico
