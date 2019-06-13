Investigate a career at Randall County Sheriff’s Office

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working to recruit employees.
For the first time, the sheriff’s office is hosting a recruitment open house.
“Right now you might have a job, but this will give you an opportunity for a career,” said Sheriff Joel Richardson.
Sheriff Richardson said they are having trouble recruiting, so they hope to give people the opportunity to explore a variety of career possibilities the sheriff’s office has to offer.
“We advertise a lot of what we do on Facebook, we do so in the newspaper, we visit job fairs, we visit all local high schools recruiting," said Sheriff Richardson. “It’s just I think that sometimes people aren’t aware of how many different kinds of jobs that we have available. And when the economy’s good, we don’t get as many applicants quite frankly.”
Attendees will see various patrol vehicles, the Bearcat, the robot, drones, the Mobile Command Vehicle, and Rek the K-9.
Richardson said they are accepting a variety of applications, including those fore patrol, corrections, medical (EMT, LVN, RN), clerical, dispatch, and volunteers.
He hopes to give the public more insight into what they do.
“I think they just don’t know who we are and what we do,” said Sheriff Richardson. “And this gives this is an open house, anybody in the community is welcome to come, and attend. [They can] go through the facility, look at what we do and then they can decide if they want to apply or not.”
You can attend the open house Saturday at 9 a.m.
Applicants are encouraged to bring your driver’s license, social security card, and original birth certificate.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.