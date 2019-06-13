High Plains Food Bank distributes record number grocery boxes to seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The High Plains Food Bank distributed a record number of senior food boxes in May and they still have room for hundreds of seniors to be part of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
The senior adult food program provides supplemental groceries to low-income senior adults.
“Any senior who is eligible to apply for the program, if they need some supplemental food assistance, the applications are available online, but if they would rather, they can show up at one of the distributions with proof of income and identification, and they will be enrolled on the spot, explains High Plains Food Bank Communications and Marketing manager Tina Brohlin. “And they get to take a food box home that day.”
Each month, seniors receive a 25 to 30 pound box worth $60-$70 of shelf-stable groceries and a two pound block of cheese. They have different menus for each month and each box comes with recipes to help prepare nutritious meals.
Seniors who are home-bound or have limited mobility or access to transportation may designate a proxy to collect their monthly box.
“If the community knows of anyone that is over 60, is living on social security, having a hard time and they know that person doesn’t have the means to get to us, help us get to them,” says High Plains Food Bank Assistant Director Andrea Johnson.
They had 400 senior food boxes that were not picked up last month. Right now they have 1,500 seniors signed up for the program and have room for 2,000.
“We have plenty of food for this program, we need more people to get the food. We can serve many, many for seniors. It’s very easy to get set up in the program," says CSFP Coordinator Brandon Landelius. “Once they have the information we need, proof of ID and proof of income, the process takes three to five minutes to get them signed up.”
To qualify, for a household size of 1, you must make less than $16,237 annually. That amount will then be adjusted depending on how many people live in the house.
Those interested in signing up for the program or being a proxy, can go to their website here.
