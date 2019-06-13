Boil water notice lifted for Lake Meredith Harbor Addition residents

Boil water notice lifted for Lake Meredith Harbor Addition residents
Boil Water Notice (Source: Johnson, Kaitlin)
By Britt Snipes | June 13, 2019 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 5:43 PM

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for Lake Meredith Harbor Addition residents has been lifted, according to City Manager Drew Brassfield.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Fritch to issue a boil water notice after a line break reduced the water system pressure.

Although the line break was fixed later that day, officials continued to advise residents in the Lake Meredith Harbor Addition to boil their water for at least two minutes before drinking or cooking.

As of Thursday, June 13, city officials announced that test results indicated that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use, effective immediately.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.