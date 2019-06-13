Boil water notice lifted for Lake Meredith Harbor Addition residents

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for Lake Meredith Harbor Addition residents has been lifted, according to City Manager Drew Brassfield.
Although the line break was fixed later that day, officials continued to advise residents in the Lake Meredith Harbor Addition to boil their water for at least two minutes before drinking or cooking.
As of Thursday, June 13, city officials announced that test results indicated that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use, effective immediately.
