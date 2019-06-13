Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for mentorship volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Adults looking for a volunteer opportunity can get the chance to mentor a young child.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is on the lookout for volunteers or “bigs” to mentor children in their program.
Participants are required to be at least 18 years old and to spend six to eight hours with their “little” per month.
According to the Panhandle BBBS, the organization currently has over 20 kids waiting for a “big.”
The organization specifically asked for those over 55 to apply to be a mentor.
For more information, visit the Panhandle BBBS website or call (806) 351-2210.
