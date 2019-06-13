Amarillo repair shop donates remote-control cars to hospital to make operations less scary for children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chauncy’s Automotive donated three miniature remote-control cars to Northwest Texas Healthcare System for children to drive themselves to surgery, making their visit a little less scary.
Hospital visits can be a frightful experience, especially for children.
Northwest Surgical Hospital is working to alleviate that fear by providing some slick rides for children to drive themselves to the OR.
“We are hopeful this is something children will look forward to and will divert their attention, taking their minds off the procedure ahead,” said Keisha Bailey, Director of Surgical Services at Northwest.
Chauncy’s Automotive donated three remote-control cars to the hospital, a Mercedes AMG, Mercedes G55 and a McLaren, for children between the ages of three and 10 years old. Each car is equipped with safety belts and a horn.
Thanks to this unique initiative, children and their families can have more peace of mind when they step foot into the hospital.
“As a parent watching your child being taken into the OR screaming and crying, this will hopefully be alleviated since the child will be preoccupied with the vehicle and driving themselves into the OR," said Lori Hanke, Chauncy’s Automotive owner and RN at Northwest. "We think this is a win for patients, their families and nurses alike.”
