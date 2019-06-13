Amarillo citizens weigh in on APD’s quality of service in annual survey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The results are in this year for the Amarillo Police Department's annual Quality of Service Survey.
Compared to last year, the Department continues to have a positive overall rating of 84 percent.
However, those who participated in the survey continue to believe crime in the city is increasing and want APD to focus on drug crimes and neighborhood patrol.
“Project safe neighborhood, the new public safety partnership with the DOJ, we’re hoping to see some of these numbers go down some of the drug use the drug, drug sales and the violent crime that comes along with them,” said Public Information Officer for APD Corporal Jeb Hilton.
Domestic violence is the lowest crime concern for the second year in a row.
Hilton believes the Domestic Violence Coalition and its efforts to provide offender-focused rehab may have affected public perception over the years.
“We’ve had some domestic violence, homicides, some different things that were happening, where that was a big deal at that time for for most of the public, that’s what they were hearing about in the local media,” he said. “So I think that was fresh. And that was something that everybody was very passionate about.”
Director of Crisis Services for Family Support Services Kathy Totoreo believes domestic violence should be ranked higher.
“The attention to domestic violence has increased and improved and the Amarillo police department is doing so much more work than they were doing before and they’re doing it more efficiently and it seems like they’re doing it better,” she said. “I do not believe that the priority needs to go from number one to number five, domestic violence still needs to be held as a very high priority.”
“All five of those issues are very, very important to the public, and certainly very, very important to the Amarillo Police Department,” said Tortoreo. “They all need to be addressed, absolutely. But domestic violence is a lethal crime for many women.”
This year's survey had nearly 650 participants.
APD encourages more participation in the survey to get a more accurate look at what most Amarillo citizens are concerned about.
“We just need more participation. I think if we can get this number up to even half of our population here giving this survey, it’s going be a lot of work for us to try to go through it, but we’re willing to do that. We want that feedback from the public,” said Hilton.
