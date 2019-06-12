TxDOT bringing interactive drunk driving exhibit to Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Soddies fans will get the chance to play an interactive “game” designed to discourage drunk driving, courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT is bringing its “Plan to Win” virtual reality game to Hodgetown during the scheduled Sod Poodles games on June 13 and 14.
The game quizzes and educates players on the dangers of drinking and driving and encourages them to plan a ride ahead of time if they plan to drink alcohol.
The game will be available at Hodgetown from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. both days.
TxDOT is bringing the exhibit across Texa as part of the “Plan While You Can” campaign.
