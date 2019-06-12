Susan G. Komen North Texas merges with West Texas branch

PLANO, Texas (KFDA) - Two branches of a major cancer charity are joining forces to provide service to north Texas and the Texas Panhandle.
The North Texas and West Texas branches of the Susan G. Komen Foundation are combining into a single entity, serving the greater portion of the top half of the state.
In addition to the original 75 counties served by the two branches, the new entity will add 16 new counties to their service area.
The new counties weren’t previously served by a regional Komen affiliate.
Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest organization dedicated to breast cancer education and prevention.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.