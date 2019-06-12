Portales celebrating ‘pioneering spirit’ with ‘Heritage Days’ celebration this month

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - June 14 and 15 mark the kickoff of the Roosevelt County Chamber’s “Heritage Days” celebration.
The celebration will begin Friday at the Heritage Day Street Dance in the Memorial Building parking lot beginning at 7:00 p.m. Food vendors will be in the lot from 6:00 p.m. onward.
On June 15, the Heritage Days FunRun 5K Walk and 10k Run will begin the festivities on Main Street.
Registration for the run will begin at 7:00 a.m., and the race begins at 7: 30 a.m.
Later, the City Park will host the Heritage Days Car Show at 9:00 a.m. Entering a car costs $20 and will include a plaque with the owner’s car on it.
Contestants in the show will also receive prizes throughout the day.
The Heritage Days Parade will start at the ENMU campus near US-70 and Avenue O.
The parade route will run down Abilene to the City Park. Entries are accepted up until the start time at 9:15 a.m., and businesses, organizations and individuals are all invited to participate.
At 11:00 a.m., acts including the Jake Howard Memorial band and cowboy poet Jimmy Joe Jester will take the main stage.
Performances by Michael Thompson and the Fusion World Dance group will follow at 1:00 p.m. at 2:30 p.m. respectively.
Colton Stevens and Travis Irwin will play blues rock tunes later at 2:45 p.m.
Vendors of all kinds will line the event, featuring food, products and offers throughout the park.
Anyone seeking more information can call (575) 356-8541.
