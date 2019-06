Showers and storms continue to move south out of the area this morning. Its a mild start to the morning with temps once again in the 50′s and 60′s. Afternoon highs wont be as warm today staying in the upper 70′s and low 80′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions. Rain chances return tomorrow with temps in the mid 70′s. We warm back into the 90′s Friday and Saturday.