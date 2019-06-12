Officials release new details on Tuesday’s deadly Loop 335 crash

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information on the crash on Loop 335 that killed one person on Tuesday.
Around 4:08 p.m., DPS officials say a semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Prosper Kodzo of San Antonio was driving eastbound on South Loop 335 near Binder Street.
At the same time, 62-year-old Vickie Capps of Amarillo was driving south on Binder Street.
Officials say Capps traveled into the main lanes of South Loop 335 and conducted a U-turn in the path of the semi-truck.
The semi-truck then collided into the driver side of Capps’ vehicle.
Capps was pronounced dead on the scene.
Kodzo was not injured in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.