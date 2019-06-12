High Plains Food Bank distributes record amount of senior food boxes in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank distributed a record amount of senior food boxes in May.
According to a news release, the food bank distributed 1,094 Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) boxes to seniors in May. That is the highest monthly distribution since the program began.
“In November, we surpassed 1,000 in CSFP box distribution, and that number continues to grow,” said Zack Wilson, the executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “Even with record distribution, we had about 400 senior food boxes that were not picked up last month.”
The senior adult food program provides supplemental groceries to low-income senior adults. Each month, the seniors receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries and a two pound block of cheese.
Seniors who are homebound or have limited mobility or access to transportation may designate a proxy to collect their monthly box.
If you are interested in applying for the program or appointing a proxy, you can do so here.
