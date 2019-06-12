“Here’s why we gotta keep on living”: Facebook page aims to prevent more suicides in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition has taken a new approach to suicide prevention and they encourage everyone to get involved.
After teaming up with a West Texas A&M University class, the coalition has revamped their social media with a new approach to prevent suicide in the Texas Panhandle.
The coalition was in need of new ways to reach out to those who needed help but wanted to begin catching the attention of a younger demographic.
WT students were able to give the younger perspective the coalition needed on how to successfully reach out to people in a different way, specifically, on their Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition Facebook page.
Now, the coalition is continuously using those ideas to promote self care, motivation and happiness, rather than simply discouraging suicide.
They created themed posts such as “www.Wednesday”, “Self-Care Saturday” and even posts for those who are in the LBGTQ community.
“Those are some things that we’re posting just to be mindful of everyone and to say, “here’s some opportunity”, as opposed to just saying, “don’t attempt suicide”,” said Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition member Amy Hord. “[Our posts are] more like, here are some reasons to live, here’s some positivity and here’s some resources. So instead of just discouraging people, we’re saying, here are some tactile things that you can have that will help you in your quest to keep on pressing on.”
The coalition aims to give hope whether you’re a survivor of suicide, suicide-minded, if you’re struggling with mental health or if you just need a pick me up.
“They’re all intended to motivate people in general, not just people that are right there in the midst of it struggling,” said Hord. “There are articles, quotes and motivational sayings that help with taking care of your own self care. There’s self acceptance, self value, a lot of those things that help to remember of our importance.”
Hord explained that members of the coalition believe this is more than promoting a Facebook page. After suicide statistics in the Texas Panhandle have risen, they are only concerned residents who want to make a change.
“Everyone needs to manage their self care because we know that that’s a big key to managing your mental health,” said Hord. “I think it’s just a positive page. When you hear the term suicidal, people always think of it as being dark and sad but this is actually very positive. Here’s why we gotta keep on living and here’s how you make it through because there are days where it’s just tough.”
In addition to their revamped social media, a sergeant from the Amarillo Police Department created business cards for members to hand out with suicide prevention hotlines, crisis text lines and even a QR code which connects you to United Way’s 211 help number.
