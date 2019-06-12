“Here’s why we gotta keep on living”: Facebook page aims to prevent more suicides in the Texas Panhandle

“Those are some things that we’re posting just to be mindful of everyone and to say, “here’s some opportunity”, as opposed to just saying, “don’t attempt suicide”,” said Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition member Amy Hord. “[Our posts are] more like, here are some reasons to live, here’s some positivity and here’s some resources. So instead of just discouraging people, we’re saying, here are some tactile things that you can have that will help you in your quest to keep on pressing on.”