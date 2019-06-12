Fritch officials: Lake Meredith Harbor Addition residents should boil water

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - A line break is causing the City of Fritch to advise some residents to boil their water until further notice.
According to a news release, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to issue the notice after a line break reduced the water system pressure.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the line break has been repaired.
However, officials continue to advise residents in the Lake Meredith Harbor Addition to boil their water for at least two minutes before drinking or cooking.
The city will issue a second notice once water is safe to drink again.
The American Red Cross and City of Fritch are teaming up to distribute water for those affected.
Anyone with questions can call the Director of Public Works at (806) 857-3413.
