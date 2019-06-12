Caprock Lady Longhorns focus on fundamentals at summer camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Caprock Lady Longhorns hosted their annual summer camp for second graders to incoming freshman this week.
"It’s been really fun. I’ve come since I was in the fifth grade.” said camp participants Yasadi Godinez and Mariah Renner.
Coach David Smiley and the Caprock Lady Longhorns are on the hardwood this week grooming the future of their program
"It’s watching kids who come from no skills to be that kid you get that signs one day. I mean, that’s why I love the game of basketball,” said Coach Smiley. “Everything you put into it is what you get out of it and this is the time where you can take time off and not get any better or you can put time in and get a lot better.
For rising seventh graders Yasadi and Mariah, they're a dynamic duo with big goals
“To be honest, I just want to become the best I can and succeed to where I can be,” said Renner.
“I want to try and make it to the WNBA,” said Godinez.
The Lady Longhorns hosted campers who were just getting the hang of walking, along with some incoming freshman looking to make an impact next season.
“I mean, when you’ve got second grade through freshman, a lot of the coaches don’t like the younger kids but I love them. They’re here, they want to learn, they want to do things right and they’re just a fun group to be around,” said Coach Smiley. “Seeing your incoming freshmen early, it’s always good to work with them and find out what skills they have, what we need to develop, and things like that."
For the future stars in the making, the coaches’ dedication does not go unnoticed.
“They’re really dedicated to us and I like the fact that they come here and spend their summer helping us get better.” said Renner.
The Caprock Lady Longhorns summer camp wraps up on Thursday, June 13.
