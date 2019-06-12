Bulls’ Rocky Russo selected to coach Team NAHL

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Bulls head coach Rocky Russo has been named an assistant coach for Team NAHL for the 2019 Sirius Junior Club World Cup in August.
Team NAHL will be led by Aberdeen Wings head coach Scott Langer. Coach Langer and Coach Russo faced off against each other in this year’s Robertson Cup playoffs.
Team NAHL will consist of a 24-man roster with one player representing each of the 24 teams in the NAHL. The 2019 Sirius Junior Cup will be held in Sochi, Russia on August 23rd-31st, 2019.
