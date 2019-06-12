Amarillo Juneteenth celebrations to feature parade, jazz

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Basketball, jazz and family activities will mark the 2019 Amarillo Juneteenth Celebration on June 1 and June 13 through June 16.
June 1 will begin with a free sock hop benefiting the You Are Enough Bullying and Suicide Campaign.
The hop will be at the In This Moment Event Center from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will include door prizes, speakers, food and a crazy sock contest.
On June 13, a women’s all-star basketball game between North Heights and Hamlet Elementary will be played at Carver Elementary School beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Admission for the game is $6 for adults and $2 for children.
The 806 Got Talent show will be held at Carver Elementary on June 14, featuring music and performance acts from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Entry to the competition is $10, with admission running $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Winners at the show will receive a cash prize.
The day will also feature a “Backstage Grown-Folk Party” at Bones Hooks Park beginning at 8:30 p.m. with cards, dominos and a free fish fry.
Juneteenth events will continue on Saturday, June 15 with a parade at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., starting at Bones Hooks Park.
The day will wrap up with Jazz in the Park with saxophonist Tom Braxton & Ensemble at 7:00 p.m.
The traditional Hamlet vs. North Heights game will be held at Caprock High School on June 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a live halftime show.
Adult admission is $10, while kids can get in for $10.
