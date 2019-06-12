Amarillo Juneteenth celebrations to feature parade, jazz

By Jacob Helker | June 12, 2019 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 2:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Basketball, jazz and family activities will mark the 2019 Amarillo Juneteenth Celebration on June 1 and June 13 through June 16.

June 1 will begin with a free sock hop benefiting the You Are Enough Bullying and Suicide Campaign.

The hop will be at the In This Moment Event Center from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will include door prizes, speakers, food and a crazy sock contest.

On June 13, a women’s all-star basketball game between North Heights and Hamlet Elementary will be played at Carver Elementary School beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is $6 for adults and $2 for children.

The 806 Got Talent show will be held at Carver Elementary on June 14, featuring music and performance acts from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Entry to the competition is $10, with admission running $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Winners at the show will receive a cash prize.

The day will also feature a “Backstage Grown-Folk Party” at Bones Hooks Park beginning at 8:30 p.m. with cards, dominos and a free fish fry.

Juneteenth events will continue on Saturday, June 15 with a parade at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., starting at Bones Hooks Park.

The day will wrap up with Jazz in the Park with saxophonist Tom Braxton & Ensemble at 7:00 p.m.

The traditional Hamlet vs. North Heights game will be held at Caprock High School on June 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a live halftime show.

Adult admission is $10, while kids can get in for $10.

