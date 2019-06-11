5th arrest made in murder of Tyshaun Bates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - James Edward Dora, 26, is now in custody and charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates on April 10th. Dora was taken into custody yesterday in Killeen, Texas by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – Western Division.
Dora is the fifth and final suspect to be arrested in this murder investigation. Daytron Hood, 22, and Christopher Thomas, 23, are both charged with murder. Lisa Morales, 24, Quawnard Williams, 22, and Dora are all charged with aggravated robbery.
Bates was shot inside his home at the Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street on April 10th. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Detectives with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation into the murder. Based on the initial investigation, it appears Bates was shot during a robbery.
Daytron Hood, 22, has been indicted for the murder of 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates on April 10, along with others connected to the case.
Lisa Morales, 24 and Quawnard Williams, 22, were indicted on charges of aggravated robbery. Christopher Thomas, 23, was caught later on, but was also indicted for murder.
All four remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The fourth person, 23-year-old Christopher Thomas, was arrested in connection with the murder of Tyshaun Bates in late April.
LPD says the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Unit, Texas Anti-Gang investigators, U.S. Marshals, DPS Criminal Investigations Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted with the arrest.
On April 20, the Lubbock Police Department arrested 22-year-old Daytron Deon Hood, charged in the murder of Bates.
Hood is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with murder, held on a $250,000 bond. He was arrested in the Hall County town of Memphis following a traffic stop.
A warrant from LPD stated Hood was one of the people suspected of going into Bates’ apartment in the Lubbock Square Apartment Complex, in the 4600 block of 50th Street, fighting him and soon after shooting him.
After police were called, they found Bates in his apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Lubbock hospital where he later died.
Hood’s arrest came after LPD announced it increased the reward for information on the suspects.
The second suspect, 24-year-old Lisa Marie Morales, was taken into custody on April 23, charged with aggravated robbery, held on $150,000 bond.
A third person was also charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the case. Quawnard Williams, 22, was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center for a separate aggravated robbery arrest following an incident outside the South Plains Mall Foot Locker store.
