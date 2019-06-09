Red Raider Track & Field returns home as National Champions

“You know, like I said, 20 years ago this was a dream, and this was my passion,” Texas Tech Track & Field coach Wes Kittley said. “You know, I had won some championships at Abilene, but I always thought that this was a gold mine of a place. I just thought that It needed the right person, that wanted to be here and that loved West Texas, like me… It just means everything to me because like I said, my kind of people and where I want to be, it is where I want to live and I love this school.”