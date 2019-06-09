Red Raider Track & Field returns home as National Champions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Late Sunday Morning, the Texas Tech men’s track and field team returned home to the Hub-City with the 2019 National Championship trophy in hand.
The Red Raiders were welcomed back with a warm welcome from excited fans at the Sports Performance Center.
With the Red Raiders winning the title, the men returned to Lubbock with an honor never before donned by a men’s athletics team at Texas Tech: National Champions.
“You know, like I said, 20 years ago this was a dream, and this was my passion,” Texas Tech Track & Field coach Wes Kittley said. “You know, I had won some championships at Abilene, but I always thought that this was a gold mine of a place. I just thought that It needed the right person, that wanted to be here and that loved West Texas, like me… It just means everything to me because like I said, my kind of people and where I want to be, it is where I want to live and I love this school.”
The national title marks the second all-time for Texas Tech Athletics, joining the Lady Raider Basketball program in 1993.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.