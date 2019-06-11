Pantext biologist, partners receive national recognition for bird conservation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex Biologist Jim Ray and his partners were announced today as the winners of the 2019 Presidential Migratory Bird Federal Stewardship Award.
The Presidential Migratory Bird Federal Stewardship Award recognizes a project or action conducted by or in partnership with a federal agency that contributes to migratory bird conservation efforts.
Through the leadership of Pantex Wildlife Biologist Jim Ray, the Pantex Plant developed a multi-dimensional migratory bird research program that demostrates commitment to bird protection, outreach and diverse research strategies.
The strategies implemented at Pantex include installation of devices to protect raptors from electrocution and capping dozens of open-topped pipe fence posts to protect small birds from entrapment.
