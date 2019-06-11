Insurance company holding Amarillo seminar to help business owners to create harassment-free workplaces

June 11, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Business owners in the Amarillo area are invited to learn from and speak with experts regarding to prevention of sexual harassment at a seminar on June 13 at the Cerulean Gallery in Amarillo.

NCW Insurance is hosting a free workshop with the stated goal of promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace while discouraging harassment.

According to a news release, the seminar will try to connect business owners with experts on maintaining a healthy corporate culture and cultivating respectful behavior in employees.

Michelle McCarter, a human resource consultant, will be one expert in attendance.

The seminar will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and is free to attend.

