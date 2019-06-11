I-27 extension moves forward as Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill for TxDOT to conduct study

“For decades, Lubbock city leaders planned for the continued growth in and around Lubbock,” said Mayor Pope. “They recognized the importance of improving local infrastructure and championed for proactive transportation projects like the Marsha Sharp Freeway, and Loop 88. The extension of I-27 remains a top priority of our city and will continue that legacy. Governor Abbott signing HB 1079 is a critical step in preparing for the area’s future needs, and I applaud the West Texas delegation in Austin that supported this measure through the legislative process.”