Georgia St. Walmart brings “retail-tainment” to customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Georgia Street Walmart is connecting its customers to area organizations by promoting safety.
The Georgia Street Walmart is celebrating its second safety event by giving customers what they call “retail-tainment”.
For each week of June, Walmart will have a table near the pharmacy side entrance promoting a different safety theme.
The organizations participating are The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Amarillo Fire Department, Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Panhandle Poison Center.
By the end of each week, the organizations will come between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to interact with customers and educate them on the different ways they each promote safety.
“We just take it an extra step above at this store,” said Walmart Training Academy Facilitator Trainer John Edwards. “It’s all about awareness and promoting safety. We show our customers and our community that we’re trying to make everybody safe.”
This Saturday, the Amarillo Fire Department will come to the event to discuss fire safety and will bring out their smoke house.
On Friday, June 21, TxDOT will help customers correctly install car seats and will offer a drawing for a chance to win a car seat.
“Our whole theme that week will be baby car seats, booster seats all the things that will go along with baby car seats,” said Edwards. “She’ll actually then go out to the parking lot and check people’s car seats to see if they’re installed correctly.”
For the final week of Friday, June 28, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center will be teaming up with the Walmart Pharmacy to talk about Tetanus shots and poison control.
“Walmart’s really involved in safety and in safety awareness,” said Edwards. “Walmart’s involved with the community and promoting these other organizations. Sometimes people don’t know what they [organizations] do or what they can do for the organizations and for the community.”
These events are only located at the Georgia Street Walmart.
