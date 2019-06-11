Dumas Dogie Days events kick off tomorrow

Dumas Dogie Days events kick off tomorrow (Source: Dumas Noon Lions Club)
By Britt Snipes | June 11, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 4:07 PM

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Noon Lions Club is kicking off the 73rd Annual Dogie Days 4-day event tomorrow evening.

The 73rd annual Dogie Days is a jam-packed four-day event filled with carnival fun, tasty food and drinks, as well as an old-fashioned small-town parade.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, June 12 with the Midway at 6:00 p.m., and will continue through Friday at the same time, as well as Saturday, June 15 at noon.

The event will also feature a barbecue on Thursday, June 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the park.

The Dogie Days parade will take place on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. on Dumas Avenue.

For more information, call Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce at (806) 935-2123.

