Winds will shift from the north again as another June front arrives bringing more pleasant weather for a few days. Although a spotty thundershower can’t be ruled out, the more obvious effects will include cool nights in the 50s and daytime temps in the 70s for a couple of days. Evening rain chances will slowly be on the rise, but better chances appear to hold off until Thursday.
Doppler Dave Expects A Front Tonight Bringing More Nice Weather
