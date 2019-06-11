Doppler Dave Expects A Front Tonight Bringing More Nice Weather

By Dave Oliver | June 11, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 3:35 PM

Winds will shift from the north again as another June front arrives bringing more pleasant weather for a few days. Although a spotty thundershower can’t be ruled out, the more obvious effects will include cool nights in the 50s and daytime temps in the 70s for a couple of days. Evening rain chances will slowly be on the rise, but better chances appear to hold off until Thursday.