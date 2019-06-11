1 dead after car crashes into tree in Hemphill County

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person was pronounced dead after crashing head-on into a tree in Hemphill County on Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At 1:41 p.m. north of Canadian, 36-year-old Lucas Green of Elk City, Oklahoma was driving south on US 60 when he veered off the road.
Green’s truck crashed head-on into a tree and caught fire. Although the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department, Green was pronounced dead on scene.
An eye-witness said Green was driving at a high rate of speed and had crossed over the center double yellow line three times before veering off the road.
Officials said Green was wearing his seat belt.
Texas Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
