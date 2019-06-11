Borger police: Situation involving ‘barricaded subject’ resolved

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Police Department said the situation involving someone barricaded inside a building has been resolved.
As of 2:05 p.m., a situation involving a barricaded subject has been resolved and officials will clear the area shortly.
According to a BPD Facebook post, the incident unfolded near the intersection of W 9th Street and Coble Street.
The post also said the situation was not immediately threatening the surrounding neighborhood and was contained to the one address.
