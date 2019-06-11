APD: Robbers hold clerks at gunpoint in ‘Crime of the Week’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking out for two suspects they said robbed an Amarillo store clerk at gunpoint.
On June 4 around 3:00 a.m., police were called to a reported armed robbery at a Toot 'N Totum near 24th Avenue and Dumas Drive.
According to an Amarillo Police Department news release, two suspects entered the store and pointed guns at employees, demanding money.
The suspects then robbed the store and fled.
No injuries were reported, but police are continuing to look for the suspects.
Anyone with information of the crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $1,000.
