Amarillo Venom hold strong to defeat Omaha Beef 45-42

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After dropping their last game against division rivals Duke City. The Amarillo Venom came into their second to last home game looking to make a statement.
The first half was neck and neck, Omaha Beef elusive quarterback Derrick Bernard scored two rushing touchdowns against the Venom’s defense. The Venom would respond after a few Nate Diaz touchdown passes and closing the half with a Jacob Felton field goal to put the Venom up 24-22.
Amarillo’s defense would bend but not break up 45-42, a blocked field goal sealed the deal and the Venom move to 5-4 on the season. The team will head to Wichita Falls next weekend to take on the Wichita Force.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.