Amarillo City Transit proposing fare changes, route modifications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit wants to hear from residents before proposed fare changes and route modifications could occur.
One of those changes would combine Route 21 and Route 23 into one circular route in Northeast Amarillo.
“What we’re hoping this will do is provide those customers frequency to all the different businesses, grocery stores, the health clinics along Amarillo Boulevard’s corridor, without having to go into the transfer station and go to a different route,” said Brett Lawler, Transit Operations Supervisor for Amarillo City Transit.
In neighborhoods such as Eastridge and Hamlet, riders would be able to call in and request this route deviate to them.
Another possible change would be Route 42, allowing more riders to take advantage of traveling to Amarillo College’s main campus.
“It would provide service along Washington Ave, out to I-27,” said Lawler. “Then, that route would deviate back to it’s normal route structure. Coming back inbound, it would turn off of the Canyon e-way on to Washington and provide an inbound service to the main campus through Washington Street as well.”
A fare change is also in the works.
Amarillo City Transit says revenue would go back into services it can use to improve rider experience.
“As of right now, it’s 75 cents, it’ll be moving to $1.00,” said Christopher Quigley, Assistant Director of Transit for Amarillo City Transit. “Our Medicare and senior citizen fares, those will go from 35 cents to 50 cents. Our Spec-Trans will go from $1.50 to $2.00.”
The transit department is asking the city to adopt the American Disability Act zone, which extends three quarters of a mile on either side of a fixed bus route.
The city has three options - to discontinue the service, grandfather riders in, or charge a fare for rides outside of this zone.
Amarillo would fall on the less expensive end, with Lubbock charging $11.50 for a ride, and Midland charging $5.00
“There is a fare that could be charged for service outside of the ADA service area,” said Marita Wellage-Reiley, Director of Amarillo City Transit. “That charge is proposed to be $4.00.”
Any proposed changes wouldn’t go into effect until October 1.
If you’re interested in attending a public meeting about these changes, the dates are below.
● Wednesday, June 12: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Downtown Amarillo Public Library.
● Saturday, June 15: Noon to 1:30 p.m. North Branch Amarillo Public Library.
● Monday, June 17: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Charles E. Warford Center.
● Wednesday, June 19: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Northwest Amarillo Public Library.
● Thursday, Aug. 1: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Amarillo City Hall, Room 306.
You can also watch a Facebook live to hear from Amarillo City Transit about these changes.
