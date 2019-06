It is going to be a cooler day with temps in the 40′s and 50′s this morning. We will stay below normal today with temps in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Skies will be mostly sunny today. Scattered shower and storms chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temps warm back into the 80′s Tuesday. Another chance for rain will be late Thursday. The weekend is looking warm and dry with temps in the upper 80′s and low 90′s.