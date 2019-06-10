U.S. Senator Heinrich holding mobile office hours in eastern N.M.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) will have staff around eastern New Mexico for two days this week to assist constituents with questions they may have about federal programs.
The senator will hold mobile office hours in Tucumcari and Fort Sumner over the next few days.
His staff will be available to answer questions on Social Security, Medicare and other federal programs.
Sessions are available in Tucumcari from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center on June 11 and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the DeBaca Family Practice Clinic in Fort Sumner on June 12.
Everyone is invited to attend the sessions.
