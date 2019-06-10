Sod Poodles selling tickets for game benefiting Center City

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Center City of Amarillo are teaming up for this Thursday’s game to benefit Center City.
On Thursday, June 13 the Amarillo Sod Poodles are taking on the Arkansas Naturals at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.
In partnership with Center City of Amarillo, ticket sales for Thursday’s game will go back to Center City.
Promotional tickets for the ‘Thirsty Thursday’ game are $12 and are available at the Center City office at 1000 S. Polk Street or by calling Center City at (806) 372-6744.
