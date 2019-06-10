NewsChannel 10 to end each broadcast day with national anthem

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 is joining Gray Television stations across the country to once again play “The Star Spangled Banner” each day.
Playing the national anthem at the end of television stations’ broadcast day was a tradition for years.
Now, Gray Television is bringing the tradition back.
Up until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned back to the airwaves the following morning.
Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem on the back of a letter. He later completed the four verses which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
