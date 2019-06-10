Dates and details for High Noon on the Square

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 and Center City of Amarillo are partnering for the 15th season of High Noon on the Square.
Below are the dates and details for this year’s High Noon Wednesday’s:
- June 12
- Sponsored by Amarillo Convention & Visitors Council
- Entertainment by TEXAS Musical Drama
- Meal catered by Dickey’s BBQ
- June 19
- Sponsored by Brown and Fortunato
- Entertainment by Yellow City Musical: Matilda
- Meal catered by Crush serving jalapeno turkey sandwiches
- June 26
- Sponsored by Xcel Energy
- Entertainment by Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz
- Meal catered by Youngblood’s serving chicken fried steak sandwiches
- July 3
- No event scheduled for this week
- July 10
- Sponsored by Golden Spread Electrical Cooperative
- Entertainment by DustJackets
- Meal catered by Chick-Fil-A serving a chicken sandwich sack lunch
- July 17
- Sponsored by American Quarter Horse Association
- Entertainment by Andy Chase
- Meal catered by AQHA Cook Team serving sausage wraps
- July 24
- Sponsored by The Shops at Wolflin Square
- Entertainment by Lone Star Ballet
- Meal catered by Schlotzsky’s with a sandwich sack lunch
- July 31
- Sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith
- Entertainment by Buster Bledsoe
- Meal catered by Bubba’s 33 serving hamburgers
- August 7
- Sponsored by Underwood Law Firm
- Entertainment by Insufficient Funds
- Meal catered by Joe Taco serving fajitas
Each High Noon on the Square will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 1000 South Polk Street.
