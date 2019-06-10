Calhoun County remembers victims in deadly crash.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There were over a hundred people at a ceremony to honor the lives of Jimmy Moses Butler Jr. Javon Smith, who died in a wreck last week.
During the ceremony, educators and preachers spoke about the third victim whose identity is still not being released at the request of the family.
“We were really close to all three of them. They were like more than just classmates, cousins, they were like brothers to us,” says Akia Harris, who spoke about his friends and classmates who were taken from this world all too soon from a car crash last Wednesday.
Superintendent Dr. Shereca Harvey says it is times like these that the Calhoun County community is needed most.
“They are truly light in a time of darkness for us. It matters that our community is so close knit,” says Harvey.
“We wanted to have an opportunity for the students, the staff, and the community as a whole to come together for a time to reflect and remember the lives,” says Harvey.
Harris says there will be difficult days ahead for him and his friends, but that he is going to stay strong and hold on to the memories, because he knows the boys are in a much better place.
“We have them in our hearts, remembering them. We did a balloon release to let the pain go, and just to let them know that they will be very missed," says Harris.
Emory Echols’ father says his son is stable, and still trying to regain his strength so he can come home.
They are asking for prayers for Echols as he continues to recover in a Tallahassee Hospital.
