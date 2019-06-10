Amarillo Walmart, Sam’s Club stores join forces to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are teaming up to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo for the annual CMN Hospitals campaign.
Since 1984, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members have raised more than $2.4 million for CMN of Amarillo. In 2018 alone, the stores in the High Plains raised over $184,000.
Walmart and Sam’s Club are joining forces again this year to raise money that will go directly to benefit sick children and life saving pediatric programs.
Money is raised mainly through a register campaign where customers and members can make contributions when they checkout. Associates can also fundraise through bake sales, in-store contests and events.
Those interested can conveniently donate $1 or more when they checkout at any Walmart or Sam’s Club in the area until July 7.
Customers and members can also spread awareness about the campaign via social media using the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter.
